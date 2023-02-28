Former NFL Star, CBS Anchor Irv Cross Had Brain Disease CTE

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Former Philadelphia Eagle and CBS NFL announcer Irv Cross has been diagnosed with the brain disease CTE.

Cross was 81 when he died Feb. 28, 2021.

Boston University researchers say Cross suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy.

The researchers said he suffered from stage 4 CTE, which is the most advanced kind of the disease.

Irv Cross was diagnosed with mild cognitive dementia in 2018.

Liz Cross says her late husband often felt angry, depressed and embarrassed in his final years.

He struggled physically with his balance, was paranoid and had delusions often.