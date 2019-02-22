Former Officer Arrested for Sexual Assault of a Child

The Nebraska State Patrol has arrested a former Fremont police officer over allegations of sexual assault of a child. 33 year old Austin Williams was arrested Friday on three felony counts. The investigation started last summer when the Patrol was notified by an advocacy center of a potential sexual assault. Williams was fired from the Fremont Police Department earlier this week, and is now in the Dodge County Jail.

