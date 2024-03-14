Former President Trump Arrives At Florida Courthouse For Hearing On Whether To Dismiss His Classified Documents Case
March 14, 2024 11:56AM CDT
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (AP) — Donald Trump is at the federal courthouse in Florida, where a judge is hearing arguments on whether to dismiss the criminal case accusing the former president of hoarding classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate after he left the White House.
The motorcade carrying the 2024 Republican presumptive presidential nominee arrived Thursday morning shortly before the hearing was set to begin before U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon.
It’s unclear when Cannon might rule, but the outcome will determine whether the case proceeds.
It’s one of four criminal cases Trump is facing as he campaigns to return to the White House.