Former President Trump Rushed Off Stage Following Incident at Rally

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (Evan Vucci/AP)

BUTLER, PA—(ABC News)—Former President Donald Trump was swarmed by Secret Service agents and rushed off stage as possible shots were heard during at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.

There appeared to be blood on his right ear as he was being taken off stage.

The Secret Service is assessing the incident, and have not confirmed it was actual shots.

Trump began his speech at about 6 p.m. and was only shortly into his speech when a disturbance caused Secret Service to swarm the former president. He was then led off the stage quickly, pumping his fist.

A spokesperson for Trump said in a statement, “President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility.”

Heavily armed security personnel got on stage as he was led off.

“An incident occurred the evening of July 13 at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania,” the Secret Service said in a statement. “The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former President is safe. This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available.”

The White House said in a statement, “The President has received an initial briefing on the incident at Former President Trump’s rally.”

A shooter is dead, Butler County District Attorney Richard A. Goldinger told ABC News.

One bystander is “confirmed dead,” and “possibly a second” bystander is dead as well, Goldinger added.