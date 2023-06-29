Former President Trump to Speak July 7 In Council Bluffs

Donald Trump speaks at the “Save America” Rally in Greenwood, NE on May 1st, 2022. (Photo by Elijah Herbel/KFOR News)

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa–(KFOR June 29)–Former President Donald Trump has scheduled a visit to Council Bluffs July 7 at the Mid-America Center, his campaign office released on Thursday afternoon.

General admission tickets are being sold by clicking this link: President Trump in Council Bluffs. Doors to the Mid-America Center open up at 10am on July 7, with the program beginning at 11:30am. The former president is scheduled to speak at 1pm.

The last time Trump visited the area was in May 2022 when he was stumping for then Nebraska Republican gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster at I-80 Speedway near Greenwood, NE.