Former President Trump’s Lawyers Say It Is Impossible For Him To Post Bond Covering $454 Million Civil Fraud Judgement

FILE - Former President Donald Trump sits in the courtroom before the continuation of his civil business fraud trial at New York Supreme Court, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, in New York. Donald Trump’s lawyers asked a New York appeals court Friday to halt his Manhattan civil fraud trial while they fight a court ruling that calls for dissolving companies that control some of the former president’s most prized assets, including Trump Tower. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool)

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s lawyers told a New York appellate court on Monday that it’s impossible for him to post a bond covering the full amount of his $454 million civil fraud judgment while he appeals.

A state appeals court judge ruled last month that Trump must post a bond covering the full amount to pause enforcement of the judgment, which is to begin on March 25.

Judge Arthur Engoron ruled in February that Trump, his company and top executives, including his sons Eric and Donald Trump Jr., schemed for years to deceive banks and insurers by inflating his wealth on financial statements used to secure loans and make deals.