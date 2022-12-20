Former President Trump’s Tax Returns To Be Discussed By Congressional Panel

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee is expected to vote Tuesday on whether to publicly release years of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns.

The meeting could be the last opportunity for Democrats to disclose information about Trump’s filings as Republicans prepare to take control of Congress next year.

Committee Chairman Richard Neal has kept close hold on the panel’s actions, but pressure is high on its members to make their findings public as Trump mounts a third White House run.

The committee received six years of tax returns for Trump and some of his businesses from the Treasury Department last month.