Former Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio Faces Sentencing In The Jan. 6 Capitol Attack

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio will be sentenced for a plot to attack the U.S. Capitol in a bid to stop the transfer of power after Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election.

Tarrio will be the final Proud Boys leader convicted of seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack to receive his punishment.

Prosecutors want the 39-year-old Miami resident to get more than three decades in prison when he’s sentenced Tuesday.

Three of Tarrio’s lieutenants convicted of the rarely used sedition charge were sentenced last week to prison terms ranging from 15 to 18 years.

Tarrio’s lawyers say there was no plot to attack the Capitol.