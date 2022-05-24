Former Pub Employee Arrested For Burglary

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 24)–A burglary reported Monday morning at Lincoln’s Pub near 48th and Leighton has resulted in the arrest of a former employee.
Lincoln Police say the business manager called after finding an envelope of cash deposits missing from the safe. Security video showed a former employee, later identified as 29-year-old Mikal Wittler, getting inside the pub after hours and leaving with an envelope.
Wittler was found at his home and arrested for burglary. Some of the money taken has been recovered.