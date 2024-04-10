Former Trump CFO Weisselberg Sentenced To 5 Months In Jail For Lying

Allen Weisselberg, center, is escorted to Manhattan criminal court, Monday, March 4, 2024, in New York. Weisselberg, the former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, surrendered to the Manhattan district attorney Monday morning for arraignment on new criminal charges, the prosecutor's office said. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

NEW YORK (AP) — Retired Trump Organization executive Allen Weisselberg has received a five-month jail sentence for lying under oath during testimony in a lawsuit brought against Former President Donald Trump by New York’s attorney general.

Weisselberg was previously the chief financial officer at Trump’s real estate company.

Weisselberg pleaded guilty last month to perjury and was sentenced Wednesday and led away in handcuffs.

It’ll be Weisselberg’s second time behind bars.

The 76-year-old served 100 days in jail last year for dodging taxes on $1.7 million in company perks.

Trump’s lawyers have accused the Manhattan district attorney of deploying “strong-armed tactics against an innocent man.”

Weisselberg admitted lying about how Trump’s Manhattan penthouse came to be overvalued on his financial statements.