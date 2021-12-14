Fortenberry To Delta: “Not So Fast!”

Washington, D.C. (December 14, 2021) Congressman Jeff Fortenberry calls Delta Airlines decision to end its service to Lincoln “Incredibly Disappointing”.
Delta announced suddenly last week that they were discontinuing service to Lincoln. Fortenberry pointed out that the airlines received big subsidies as part of the Covid-19 bailout package, and urged the airline CEO to reconsider what the Congressman called a “flawed decision”, urging him to resume service to Lincoln.
“Lincoln Airport contributes over $1 billion a year to our local economy, supporting over 9,000 jobs. Yet, despite very strong passenger numbers, Delta Airlines has unilaterally decided to cease flying in and out of Nebraska’s capital. This flawed decision was made without warning and despite the airline receiving sizable government assistance during the COVID pandemic precisely to keep service open to airports like Lincoln Airport,” Fortenberry said.
“In a letter to Delta CEO Ed Bastian, I requested that he immediately reconsider this inexplicable decision,” Fortenberry added.
Read Fortenberry’s letter to Delta Airlines CEO Ed Bastian here