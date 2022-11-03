Foundation for LPS Launches Cryptocurrency Giving Options

Lincoln, NE (November 3, 2022) The Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools has launched a Crypto Currency Giving Program. “The way people support their favorite causes is changing, and we are thrilled to offer more options to support Lincoln’s students!” says Foundation President, Wendy Van. “As we enter the busiest time for giving, people are thinking about their year-end contributions to their favorite causes and looking for ways to save on their taxes.”

Donating crypto is especially beneficial to donors. The IRS classifies cryptocurrency donations as property, meaning they are not subject to capital gains tax and are tax-deductible on the donor’s tax returns. The Giving Block platform, used by the Foundation for LPS to accept cryptocurrency, provides resources for donors to understand the benefits.

“The Foundation focuses on making sure that students can fully participate in all that public education provides. A crypto donation could make a significant difference in the educational path of a student,” says Van. “Crypto donations will be used in the areas of greatest need like field trips, activities and clubs, and basic needs.”

Approximately 50% of Lincoln’s students live in poverty. The Foundation works to level the playing field so that low-income students can have what they need to reach their full potential. Additionally, the Foundation supports opportunities to enhance the experiences of ALL students through enriching experiences. To donate cryptocurrency to The Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools visit https://www.foundationforlps.org