Founder of Lincoln Non-Profit Doing His Part To Help During Virus Outbreak
John Harris of Encouragement Unlimited. (Courtesy of John Harris)
LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 2)–In the midst of this COVID-19 pandemic, comes a ray of sunshine from John Harris of Lincoln-based non-profit Encouragement Unlimited.
His family felt they should start helping families citywide who needed help during this pandemic with care packages of food, soap and other essentials. Harris says, though, they will go wherever to help.
“If you are in Crete, if you’re in Gretna, wherever you are we’ll try to get to you,” Harris told KFOR News on Thursday. “We’ll try to maintain our social distance and leave it (care package) on the front porch.”
Harris says they will sanitize everything they give before delivering the packages, as a way for he and his family to give back.
“What we’re trying encourage people to do is take the mantle and take the baton themselves to see where people are in need, close to them. Keep their eyes, their ears and heart open and see what difference they can make.”
If you are limited to what you can do to get food, hygiene products and cleaning supplies, or would like to donate items or money toward this care packages, go to encouragementunlimited.org.