Four Car Fires From The Weekend Ruled As Arson
Photo by Elijah Herbel - KFOR News
LINCOLN–(KFOR July 6)–Four different weekend vehicle fires have been ruled as arson, according to Lincoln Police on Monday.
Early Friday afternoon, someone fireworks into a car parked near 35th and “R” Streets. Then around 5am Saturday, police and LFR were called to a car fire just down the street, around 34th and “P” Street.
Officers said it appeared a firework was lodged in the vehicle’s exhaust pipe as well as a firework thrown inside the vehicle. Two other firework-related car fires occurred at two separate apartment complexes Sunday morning in north and northwest Lincoln.
Around 2:30 a.m., police say a vehicle fire was reported at the Highland View Apartments at 1st and Superior. Witnesses told Lincoln Police they saw several men put fireworks inside a car that caught fire. LPD and LFR were then called to the Waterbrook Apartments near 27th and Folkways about two hours later. Police said fireworks were placed inside the car that eventually caught fire.