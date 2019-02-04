Four Huskers Cited For Wild House Party

Four Nebraska football players have been cited, after a wild party at their north Lincoln home on Friday night.

Police Officer Angela Sands told KFOR News on Monday that officers were called to a home around 10pm Friday near 14th and Fletcher, after neighbors complained of traffic congestion, illegal parking and bottles and cups in the yard.

Sands says at least 100 people were at the party.

The home is occupied by Husker football players Matt Farniok, Antonio Butler, Boe Wilson and Jack Stoll. All were cited for maintaining a disorderly house.

Officer Sands says there was no other damage reported to homes in neighborhood.