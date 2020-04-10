Four New COVID-19 Cases Reported In Lincoln
courtesy of 1011Now
LINCOLN–(News Release/KFOR Apr. 10)–Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) announced four new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lincoln today. The City’s total positive cases is now 49. LLCHD is investigating the new cases, which include three individuals in their 30s and one in their 60s.
LLCHD is now monitoring 101 individuals. Lancaster County reports one death, 1,400 negative tests, 49 positives with 12 tests pending at the Nebraska Public Health Lab. There are now 584 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska and 15 deaths.
The Mayor and LLCHD will hold a briefing at 3:30 p.m. TODAY, Friday, April 10. The briefing will be aired on KFOR FM103.3/1240AM and kfornow.com.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, sore throat and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing. Those who experience these symptoms should self-quarantine and call their health care providers for recommended follow up before visiting. If you need help accessing care, contact the Health Department at 402-441-8006. Do not go to the emergency room unless it is essential.
Those prioritized for testing remain healthcare workers; public safety personnel; residents and employees of nursing homes and group homes; those attending or working at daycares; and people over 60 or those with underlying health conditions. Those who have no symptoms do not need to contact your health provider to be tested. Do not go to urgent care, the emergency room, or a doctor’s office to get a COVID-19 test. Those test kits and medical personnel must be reserved for individuals in the prioritized categories.
The latest information on local coronavirus response is available COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov and health.lincoln.ne.gov. LLCHD has established a hotline at 402-441-8006 for questions on COVID-19.