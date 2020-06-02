Four People Accused of Firing Paintball Gun and Carrying Fireworks Posed As Threat Toward Protests
Photo courtesy of Jeff Motz/KFOR News
LINCOLN–(KFOR June 2)–Lincoln Police say four people were a threat to this weekend’s peaceful demonstrations after they were found with paint ball guns and explosive devices including fireworks.
Officers were called to a south Lincoln neighborhood near 27th and Jacquelyn Drive on Monday evening, where a couple in their 70s told officers a car was driving through the neighborhood firing what they believed to be a gun.
Officers searched the area for damage and the couple said the car was firing paint ball guns. Police Officer Luke Bonkiewicz says they made contact with a car where four people were inside: 21-year old Marcos Villela who was driving, 18-year old Byron Green, 20-year old Abby Tucker Williams and 15-year-old Destiney Williams, all of Lincoln.
Investigators found two paint ball guns, paint balls, and paint ball equipment, as well as modified explosive devices including fireworks and a fuse. Also inside the vehicle were narcotics including a bag containing 6.8 grams of cocaine, 56.3 grams of marijuana, a bag of 9.6 grams of an unknown substance, a bag with 51 suspected MDMA pills, a glass smoking pipe, and $1,231 in cash.
Officer Bonkiewicz said the group admitted to officers they had been at the demonstration downtown and were heading back and investigators believed this group posed a threat to everyone taking part in the peaceful protests, journalists and law enforcement officers.
Villela is facing the following charges:
- Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver
- Possession of a Destructive Device
- Possession of Money While Violating a Controlled Substance Statute
- Discharge of a Firearm in City Limits
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Green is facing the following charges:
- Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver
- Possession of a Destructive Device
- Possession of Money While Violating a Controlled Substance Statute
- Discharge of a Firearm in City Limits
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Tucker Williams is facing the following charges:
- Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver
- Possession of a Destructive Device
- Possession of Money While Violating a Controlled Substance Statute
- Discharge of a Firearm in City Limits
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Officers released Watson to a guardian after citing her with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a destructive device, disturbing the peace, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bonkiewicz said this arrest is a good example of officers identifying threats before they can become part of the peaceful demonstrations, adding these individuals are wanting to destroy peace.
Officers said they are continuing to investigate to see if this group committed more crimes during the other protests this weekend.