Four People Wounded by Gunfire Early Friday in Downtown Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 20)–Four people were wounded in an overnight shooting in downtown Lincoln.

Police Captain Duane Winkler tells KFOR News that just before 1am Friday, officers were called about gunshots in the area of 13th and “O” and when they arrived they found one person wounded a block away from the scene. Several spent shell casings were found. Three others were wounded later showed up at a hospital, but nothing life-threatening with their wounds.

No suspect description is available and there is no ongoing threat to the public, but Captain Winkler says they are working on getting security video from area businesses. He says some businesses in the area were damaged by gunfire.

If you have information on this shooting, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.