Four Women Arrested After Burglary At Abandoned Property Near Waverly

WAVERLY–(KFOR Nov. 29)–An abandoned home southeast of Waverly was burglarized on Saturday morning and four Lincoln women are behind bars for their involvement.
Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says they were called around 9am and deputies found the suspects inside the home and outbuildings on the property about a mile east of 148th and Fletcher. Arrested were 39-year-old Water Summers, 34-year-old Jade Ways, 32-year-old Kesha Nelson and 23-year-old Tori Van Keuren on several charges, including burglary and possession of burglar’s tools.
Sheriff Wagner says the owner drove out there and saw a suspicious vehicle in the area, then called for help. Inside the abandoned home were some family heirlooms, some of which were found in their pick up truck.
Ways was also arrested for having suspected methamphetamine, while Summers had an arrest warrant out for her in Seward County and Nelson was wanted on several warrants out of Lancaster and Butler counties.