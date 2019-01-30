Fourth Case of AFM Reported in Nebraska

A fourth confirmed case of acute flaccid myelitis (AFM), a condition that causes muscle weakness, was reported to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). The child is from northeastern Nebraska and is currently hospitalized.

According to DHHS, there have been three other confirmed AFM cases in Nebraska. One additional reported case is undergoing further testing and expert review at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

DHHS will be updating state-specific case information as it becomes available at www.dhhs.ne.gov/AFM.

According to DHHS, it has shared information on recognizing, managing and reporting potential cases of AFM with health care providers and local health departments across Nebraska.

There is nationwide focus on AFM and state and local health departments are working with federal partners to help find answers. According to DHHS, every case reported undergoes a thorough investigation and extensive diagnostic testing which will help pinpoint exactly what’s causing this disease and how it can be prevented.

AFM is not a new condition but the increase in cases nationwide starting in 2014 is new. From Aug. 2014 through 2018, there have been a total of 527 confirmed cases of AFM in the U.S.

READ MORE: Lincoln Listed as Number 1 for Flu Activity