Fourth Suspect Arrested In July Killing of Lincoln Woman
26th and South shooting (courtesy 10/11 NEWS)
LINCOLN–(KFOR August 29)–Police in the Kansas City area on Tuesday arrested a fourth suspect to a homicide last month in Lincoln.
On Thursday, Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said U.S. Marshals and police in Independence, Missouri arrested 19-year-old Charles Gresham at an apartment on charges of first-degree murder in the July 24 shooting death of 34-year-old Audrea Craig inside a home at 26th and South.
Court documents say Gresham and 26-year-old Martae Green were inside the house, possibly to rob Craig of drugs and money. Green was shot by Craig after she armed herself during the apparent drug-related home invasion. Then Craig was shot and killed and Green was dropped off by several people at Bryan West Campus shortly after the shooting where he later died.
Three other suspects, 21-year-old Jesse Foster, 28-year-old Rubin Thomas and 19-year-old Sylvester LeBlanc, were arrested in connection to the crime in the days following the shooting.