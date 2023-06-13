Fox News Sends Tucker Carlson Cease-And-Desist Letter Over Twitter Series

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fox News sent Tucker Carlson a cease-and-desist letter over his new Twitter series, Axios reported Monday, amid reports of a contract battle between the conservative network and its former prime-time host.

After his April firing, Carlson kicked off a “Tucker on Twitter” series.

Two episodes have aired so far.

Fox has demanded Carlson stop posting videos to Twitter, The New York Times also reported Monday — as the network’s lawyers accuse Carlson of violating his contract, which runs until early 2025 and restricts his ability to appear on other media outlets.

Carlson’s lawyers have said the network breached the contract first.

A spokesperson for Fox and attorneys representing Carlson did not immediately return requests for comments Tuesday.