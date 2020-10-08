Free COVID Testing Expanded To More Hy-Vee Pharmacy Drive-Thru Locations
(KFOR NEWS October 8, 2020) Hy-Vee, Inc. is expanding COVID-19 testing to more than 150 Hy-Vee pharmacy locations throughout its 8-state region. Each pharmacy location can accommodate up to 12 patients per hour.
The tests are free and are administered via a Hy-Vee pharmacy drive-thru testing process. Individuals do not have to have COVID-19 symptoms to be tested, but they must register online to receive a test voucher number, testing site and appointment time. The COVID-19 tests are being coordinated by eTrueNorth. The full list of participating Hy-Vee pharmacy locations can be found below.
Children ages three and up can now also get tested at the Hy-Vee pharmacy testing sites when registered and accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Each location is offering testing windows on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday mornings. Testing hours vary by location, so patients should visit www.doineedacovid19test.com to find available testing hours for their location.
To register for a test voucher number, visit www.doineedacovid19test.com. Each patient will need to answer the questions and provide requested information in order to receive a test voucher number, testing site location and appointment time. The patient will then arrive at the specified test site pharmacy drive-thru with either a printed voucher number or show the voucher number on their phone before given a test kit. The Hy-Vee pharmacy employee will provide the test kit, provide instructions on how to self-administer the test and supervise the administration of the test. The patient will then drop off their completed kit in a collection bin.
The entire test process takes about five minutes. From there, the Hy-Vee pharmacy collects all tests, which are shipped to a lab via the United Parcel Service (UPS). Results will then be sent to the patient by email in three to five business days.
