Free COVID Testing For Minority Residents and Non-English Speaking Residents
AP NEWS
(KFOR NEWS June 29, 2020) Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) announced that nine lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lincoln today, bringing the community total to 1,697. The number of deaths in the community remains at 12.
Visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov to access a dashboard that summarizes Lancaster County COVID-19 data.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, repeated shaking with chills, repeated muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell.
If you have symptoms, please get tested. Begin the process with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com and CHIHealth.com. Testing is by appointment only. Bryan Health offers drive-through testing at LifePointe, 7501 S. 27th Street. CHI Health St. Elizabeth offers drive-through testing site at North Star High School, 5801 N. 33rd Street.
Test Nebraska will be at Lincoln at North Star High School, 5801 N. 33rd St., 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 1 and Thursday, July 2. Testing is now open to all Lancaster County residents. Testing is by appointment only. Begin the process with a free online risk assessment at TestNebraska.com.
LLCHD will host a free testing event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 30 for minority residents and those for whom English is a second language. Testing will be done at the Health Department at 31st and “O” streets in the parking lot south of the building next to Woods Park. While LLCHD is especially encouraging members of the Hispanic community to attend, the testing is open to all, even those who do not have COVID-19 symptoms. Registration is required, and appointments can be made by calling 402-441-8006.
The COVID-19 Risk Dial is at “Yellow,” indicating a moderate risk of the virus spreading. Residents are advised to follow these recommendations to protect themselves and others:
- Consider staying at home most of the time, with caution for non-essential travel and work
- Distance at least six feet from anyone outside the home
- Cautious expansion of interactions with others, outdoor activities preferred
- Gatherings only with modifications for COVID-19
- Events only within guidance by the Health Department
- Face coverings continued to be recommended to be used around other people
- Continue to wash hands regularly, disinfect highly touched surfaces and monitor for illness
