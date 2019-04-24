Fresh Produce Food Truck

It’s called Lincoln Fresh, a food truck that’s providing people all over Lincoln with fresh produce. The brightly colored food truck is part of a partnership between the Food Bank of Lincoln and the Community Action Partnership of Lancaster and Saunders Counties and is funded by the Community Health Endowment. It heads out multiple times a week to make sure produce gets to people in the Lincoln area, free of charge.

Here is the schedule for the Lincoln area:

Community Action’s The Gathering Place (1448 E Street)…2:30-3:30 p.m. April 15 & 29, May 13, June 10 & 24, July 8 & 22, August 5 & 19

Willard Community Center (1245 S. Folsom Street)…10:30-11:30 a.m. April 16 & 30, May 14 & 28, June 11 & 25, July 9 & 23, August 6 & 20

Community Action Head Start (1821 K Street)…2:30-3:30 p.m. April 16 & 30, May 14 & 28, June 11 & 25, July 9 & 23, August 6 & 20

Carol Yoakum Family Center (4621 NW 48th Street)…2:30-3:30 p.m. April 17, May 1, 15 & 29, June 12 & 26, July 10 & 24, August 7 & 21

ConnectioN Point (1333 N. 33rd Street)…2:00-3:00 p.m. April 4 & 18, May 2, 16 & 30, June 13 & 27, July 11 & 25, August 8 & 22

Aging Partners Northeast Center (6310 Platte Avenue)…10:30-11:30 a.m. April 23, May 7 & 21, June 4 & 18, July 2, 16 & 30, August 13 & 27

Community Action Head Start (2301 O Street)…2:30-3:30 p.m. April 9 & 23, May 7 & 21, June 4 & 18, July 2, 16 & 30, August 13 & 27

Asian Community & Cultural Center (144 N. 44th Street, Suite A)…10:30-11:30 a.m. April 10 & 24, May 8 & 22, June 5 & 19, July 3, 17 & 31, August 14 & 28

Clinic with a Heart at Sowers Tower (1701 S. 17th Street)…2:30-3:30 p.m. April 24, May 8 & 22, June 5 & 19, July 3, 17 & 31, August 14 & 28

Malone Community Center (2032 U Street)…3:30-4:30 p.m. April 11, 25 & May 9, 23, June 6 & 20, July 18, August 1, 15 & 29

