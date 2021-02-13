Friday Boys and Girls Basketball Scoreboard
Boys
Lincoln Southwest 71, Lincoln East 63
Lincoln Southeast 71, Lincoln High 45
Lincoln Pius X 54, Omaha South 34
Lincoln Northeast 58, Bellevue East 47
Kearney 55, Lincoln North Star 53, OT
Norris 76, Elkhorn North 51
Millard South 67, Columbus 25
Grand Island 48, Omaha North 44, OT
Aurora 54, Crete 27
York 56, Seward 40
Bellevue West 98, Omaha Bryan 58
Millard North 60, Millard West 45
Omaha Burke 57, Omaha Benson 43
Omaha Central 55, Omaha Westside 50
Omaha Skutt 59, Elkhorn 48
Papillion-LaVista 52, Gretna 49
Wilber-Clatonia 47, David City 34
Milford 62, Sandy Creek 36
Girls
Lincoln High 57, Lincoln Southeast 43
Lincoln Pius X 75, Omaha South 19
Lincoln Southwest 55, Lincoln East 40
Elkhorn North 48, Norris 41
Millard South 68, Columbus 29
Millard North 62, Millard West 28
Omaha Benson 58, Omaha Burke 42
Omaha Central 52, Omaha Westside 43
Grand Island 40, Omaha North 37
Papillion-LaVista 46, Gretna 35
Omaha Roncalli 55, Ralston 33
Crete 38, Aurora 26
York 51, Seward 34
David City 40, Wilber-Clatonia 18
Wahoo 64, Omaha Mercy 25
South Sioux City 68, Omaha Gross 62