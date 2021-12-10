Friday Boys and Girls Basketball Scoreboard

Boys
Friday Games
Columbus at Lincoln Northeast
Kearney at Lincoln East
Lincoln Christian at Lincoln Lutheran
Norris at Elkhorn
Omaha Northwest at Creighton Prep
Papillion-LaVista South at Millard South
Bellevue East at Millard West
Millard North at Omaha Benson
Elkhorn South at Omaha Central
North Platte at Omaha Skutt
Bellevue West at Papillion-LaVista
Grand Island vs. St. Louis Vachon (Mo.)
Sterling at Diller-Odell
Milford at Fairbury
Bennington at Elkhorn North
Auburn at Elmwood-Murdock
Falls City at Johnson-Brock
Arlington at Nebraska City
Mead at Palmyra
Blair at Plattsmouth
Southern at Tri County
Wayne at Wahoo
Norfolk Catholic at Wahoo Neumann
Thursday Games
Lincoln North Star 60, Lincoln High 41
Lincoln Southeast 76, Omaha Burke 58
Omaha South 67, Lincoln Pius X 55
Waverly 56, York 46
Raymond Central 60, Wilber-Clatonia 40
College View Academy 64, Lewiston 46
Gretna 47, Omaha Bryan 45
Omaha Westside 79, Omaha North 55
Beatrice 56, Crete 30
Elkhorn Mt. Michael 48, Ralston 45
Syracuse 52, Johnson County Central 48
Centennial 39, Sandy Creek 36
Sterling 41, Deshler 35
Girls
Columbus at Lincoln Northeast
Kearney at Lincoln East
Lincoln Christian at Lincoln Lutheran
Norris at Elkhorn
Papillion-LaVista South at Millard South
Bellevue East at Millard West
Millard North at Omaha Benson
Elkhorn South at Omaha Central
North Platte at Omaha Skutt
Bellevue West at Papillion-LaVista
Sterling at Diller-Odell
Milford at Fairbury
Bennington at Elkhorn North
Auburn at Elmwood-Murdock
Falls City at Johnson-Brock
Arlington at Nebraska City
Mead at Palmyra
Blair at Plattsmouth
Southern at Tri County
Wayne at Wahoo
Norfolk Catholic at Wahoo Neumann
Lincoln High 72, Lincoln North Star 14
Lincoln Pius X 59, Omaha South 27
Lincoln Southeast 63, Omaha Burke 39
Lewiston 55, College View Academy 26
York 55, Waverly 29
Raymond Central 70, Wilber-Clatonia 30
Gretna 63, Omaha Bryan 2
Omaha Northwest 56, Omaha Marian 39
Omaha Westside 68, Omaha North 26
Omaha Duchesne 61, Ralston 20
Beatrice 27, Crete 24
Syracuse 50, Johnson County Central 22
Sterling 57, Deshler 32