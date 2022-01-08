Friday Boys and Girls Basketball Scoreboard

Boys
Lincoln Northeast 60, Lincoln East 47
Lincoln Southwest 66, Lincoln Pius X 64
Lincoln High 41, Grand Island 39
Kearney 63, Lincoln Southeast 59
Omaha Concordia 69, Lincoln Lutheran 41
Arlington 55, Raymond Central 37
Milford 57, Malcolm 55
Gretna 60, Bellevue West 49
Fremont 56, Columbus 44
Millard North 72, Council Bluffs Abe Lincoln 53
Millard South 56, Omaha Benson 47
Omaha Central 99, Omaha Burke 59
Creighton Prep 52, Omaha South 38
Omaha North 53, Norfolk 42
Omaha Westside 78, Omaha Bryan 45
Papillion-LaVista 45, Bellevue East 41
Girls
Lincoln East 44, Lincoln Northeast 42
Lincoln High 72, Grand Island 17
Lincoln Pius X 49, Lincoln Southwest 42
Kearney 46, Lincoln Southeast 32
Lincoln Lutheran 60, Omaha Concordia 9
Raymond Central 48, Arlington 33
Milford 48, Malcolm 40
Bellevue East 40, Papillion-LaVista 29
Bellevue West 57, Gretna 42
Fremont 64, Columbus 28
Millard South 66, Omaha Benson 63
Norfolk 51, Omaha North 20
Omaha Central 65, Omaha Burke 17