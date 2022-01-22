Friday Boys and Girls Basketball Scoreboard

Boys
Lincoln Pius X 74, Kearney 26
Lincoln East 76, Lincoln North Star 67
Lincoln Lutheran 46, Wahoo Neumann 41 OT
Norris 42, Bennington 30
Malcolm 70, Wilber-Clatonia 47
Bellevue West 77, Bellevue East 32
Millard North 71, Millard South 49
Omaha Bryan 58, Omaha Benson 49
Omaha North 80, Omaha Northwest 37
Omaha South 63, Omaha Central 52
Omaha Westside 82, Creighton Prep 43
Papillion-LaVista South 59, Papillion-LaVista 55
Grand Island 74, Columbus 51
Seward 47, Aurora 34
Ashland-Greenwood 76, Syracuse 20
Beatrice 48, Ralston 40
Thursday Games
Lincoln Northeast 55, Lincoln Southwest 51
Lincoln High 65, Norfolk 52
Lincoln Lutheran 49, Fremont Bergan 48
Fremont 38, Lincoln Southeast 37
Wahoo 84, Waverly 63
Nebraska Lutheran 58, College View Academy 55
Millard North 94, Omaha Burke 72
Gretna 65, Elkhorn South 61 2 OT
Girls
Lincoln Southwest 66, Lincoln Northeast 52
Lincoln Pius X 41, Kearney 35
Lincoln East 44, Lincoln North Star 31
Lincoln Lutheran 43, Wahoo Neumann 32
Malcolm 48, Wilber-Clatonia 23
Millard South 61, Millard North 55
Omaha Benson 73, Omaha Bryan 11
Papillion-LaVista South 52, Papillion-LaVista 48
Beatrice 50, Ralston 23
Columbus 52, Grand Island 28
Bellevue East 50, Bellevue West 32
Thursday Scores
Lincoln High 60, Norfolk 31
Lincoln Christian 57, Omaha Concordia 26
Fremont 81, Lincoln Southeast 42
Lincoln Lutheran 42, Fremont Bergan 25
College View Academy 50, Nebraska Lutheran 36
Omaha Westside 60, Omaha Marian 51
Omaha Christian Academy 44, Boys Town 20
Ralston 38, Plattsmouth 34
Millard North 68, Omaha Burke 32