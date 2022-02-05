Friday Boys and Girls Basketball Scoreboard

Boys
Lincoln Northeast 58, Lincoln North Star 57 OT
Lincoln Pius X 61, Lincoln East 55
Lincoln Southeast 57, Norfolk 41
Lincoln Southwest 64, Columbus 35
Fremont 56, Lincoln High 49
Lincoln Christian 60, Norris 40
Aurora 55, Waverly 43
Parkview Christian 70, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 50
Bellevue West 72, Omaha South 36
Kearney 57, Grand Island 50
Millard North 57, Elkhorn South 47
North Platte 77, Hastings 53
Omaha Concordia 59, Plattsmouth 50
Omaha Creighton Prep 64, Papillion-LaVista 47
Omaha North 72, Omaha Burke 55
Omaha Roncalli 68, Ralston 42
Omaha Skutt Catholic 52, Elkhorn North 34
Omaha Westside 70, Millard West 31
Papillion-LaVista South 63, Bellevue East 40
Girls
Lincoln East 39, Lincoln Pius X 37
Lincoln High 68, Fremont 64
Lincoln Southeast 45, Norfolk 40
Lincoln Southwest 58, Columbus 32
Norris 58, Lincoln Christian 45
Waverly 69, Aurora 50
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 30, Parkview Christian 22
Bellevue East 55, Papillion-LaVista South 39
Bellevue West 73, Omaha South 25
Millard North 61, Elkhorn South 21
Millard West 53, Omaha Westside 33
North Platte 62, Hastings 57
Omaha Concordia 51, Plattsmouth 40
Omaha Marian 55, Papillion-LaVista 45
Omaha North 69, Omaha Burke 31