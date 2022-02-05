      Weather Alert

Friday Boys and Girls Basketball Scoreboard

Feb 5, 2022 @ 12:01am

Boys

Lincoln Northeast 58, Lincoln North Star 57 OT

Lincoln Pius X 61, Lincoln East 55

Lincoln Southeast 57, Norfolk 41

Lincoln Southwest 64, Columbus 35

Fremont 56, Lincoln High 49

Lincoln Christian 60, Norris 40

Aurora 55, Waverly 43

Parkview Christian 70, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 50

Bellevue West 72, Omaha South 36

Kearney 57, Grand Island 50

Millard North 57, Elkhorn South 47

North Platte 77, Hastings 53

Omaha Concordia 59, Plattsmouth 50

Omaha Creighton Prep 64, Papillion-LaVista 47

Omaha North 72, Omaha Burke 55

Omaha Roncalli 68, Ralston 42

Omaha Skutt Catholic 52, Elkhorn North 34

Omaha Westside 70, Millard West 31

Papillion-LaVista South 63, Bellevue East 40

Girls

Lincoln East 39, Lincoln Pius X 37

Lincoln High 68, Fremont 64

Lincoln Southeast 45, Norfolk 40

Lincoln Southwest 58, Columbus 32

Norris 58, Lincoln Christian 45

Waverly 69, Aurora 50

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 30, Parkview Christian 22

Bellevue East 55, Papillion-LaVista South 39

Bellevue West 73, Omaha South 25

Millard North 61, Elkhorn South 21

Millard West 53, Omaha Westside 33

North Platte 62, Hastings 57

Omaha Concordia 51, Plattsmouth 40

Omaha Marian 55, Papillion-LaVista 45

Omaha North 69, Omaha Burke 31

Connect With Us Listen To Us On