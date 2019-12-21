      Weather Alert

Friday Boys and Girls Basketball Scoreboard

Dec 21, 2019 @ 12:01am

Boys

Lincoln Pius X 74, Lincoln North Star 58

Lincoln Northeast 74, Lincoln High 68

Lincoln Southeast 64, Lincoln Southwest 41

Grand Island 47, Lincoln East 45

Norris 49, Seward 38

Lincoln Christian 51, Grand Island Central Catholic 48

Lincoln Lutheran 67, Syracuse 40

Douglas County West 73, Raymond Central 41

Omaha North 62, Millard North 59

Omaha Creighton Prep 77, Omaha Burke 53

Millard South 60, Omaha Bryan 43

Omaha Central 58, Bellevue East 36

Omaha South 71, Bellevue West 49

Papillion-LaVista 57, Elkhorn South 33

Fremont 68, Omaha Northwest 63

Papillion-LaVista South 70, Millard West 67

Norfolk 75, Columbus 51

Omaha Skutt 62, Bennington 38

Boys Town 45, Blair 43

Crete 57, Fairbury 25

Elkhorn 61, Nebraska City 38

Platteview 65, Omaha Gross 41

Aurora 57, York 44

Wilber-Clatonia 52, Fillmore Central 24

Wahoo 81, Fort Calhoun 42

Louisville 66, Johnson County Central 61

Centennial 51, Milford 32

Girls

Lincoln Pius X 63, Lincoln North Star 45

Lincoln Northeast 55, Lincoln High 44

Lincoln East 61, Grand Island 12

Lincoln Southwest 63, Lincoln Southeast 20

Norris 55, Seward 36

Lincoln Christian 58, Grand Island Central Catholic 40

Syracuse 43, Lincoln Lutheran 33

Douglas County West 38, Raymond Central 32

Millard South 86, Omaha Bryan 3

Omaha Central 56, Bellevue East 40

Bellevue West 66, Omaha South 21

Papillion-LaVista 66, Elkhorn South 45

Fremont 59, Lynwood, California 55

Omaha Burke 55, Omaha Marian 37

Millard North 64, Omaha North 39

Millard West 51, Papillion-LaVista 46

Bennington 57, Omaha Skutt 38

Norfolk 42, Columbus 34

Crete 44, Fairbury 30

York 53, Aurora 37

Elkhorn 57, Nebraska City 33

Milford 45, Centennial 35

Wahoo 62, Fort Calhoun 39

Fillmore Central 57, Wilber-Clatonia 24

Louisville 51, Johnson County Central 39