Friday Boys and Girls Basketball Scoreboard
Boys
Lincoln Pius X 56, Lincoln Southwest 47
Lincoln Northeast 69, Lincoln East 54
Grand Island 87, Lincoln High 64
Arlington 59, Raymond Central 50
Milford 52, Malcolm 51
Millard North 53, Gretna 50, OT
Millard South 54, Millard West 48
Omaha Westside 88, Creighton Prep 61
Papillion-LaVista South 55, Papillion-LaVista 46
Columbus 60, North Platte 53
Kearney 57, Norfolk 46
Girls
Lincoln Pius X 54, Lincoln Southwest 50
Lincoln East 57, Lincoln Northeast 36
Lincoln High 51, Grand Island 33
Arlington 65, Raymond Central 22
Milford 51, Malcolm 36
Norfolk 53, Kearney 47, OT
Millard North 41, Gretna 34 OT
Millard South 69, Millard West 30
North Platte 50, Columbus 43
Papillion-LaVista 61, Papillion-LaVista South 43