Friday Boys and Girls Basketball Scoreboard

Feb 1, 2020 @ 7:27am

Boys

Lincoln East 59, Lincoln Southeast 46

Lincoln North Star 69, Lincoln Southwest 62

Grand Island 65, Lincoln Northeast 60

Kearney 85, Lincoln High 68

Bennington 48, Norris 45-EMC Championship

Lincoln Christian 55, Kearney Catholic 42-Centennial Conf. Semifinal

Grand Island Central Catholic 57, Lincoln Lutheran 52-Centennial Conf. Semifinal

Omaha Creighton Prep 64, Omaha Central 62

Millard North 75, Millard South 56

Omaha Westside 88, Millard West 66

Papillion-LaVista 55, Gretna 52

Omaha South 58, Omaha Burke 39

Hastings 52, Columbus 42

Norfolk 66, Fremont 52

Omaha Skutt 54, Beatrice 42

Sterling 66, Lewiston 52

Wilber-Clatonia 55, Milford 50, OT

Freeman 55, Diller-Odell 28

 

Girls

Lincoln East 65, Lincoln Southeast 30

Lincoln High 53, Kearney 26

Lincoln Northeast 63, Grand Island 27

Lincoln Southwest 51, Lincoln North Star 37

Fremont 68, Norfolk 35

Freeman 52, Diller-Odell 32

Milford 55, Wilber-Clatonia 15

Sterling 50, Lewiston 35

Southern 36, Johnson-Brock 31

Elkhorn 61, Bennington 50-EMC Championship

Hastings 40, Columbus 26

Omaha Burke 67, Omaha South 27

Millard South 72, Millard North 52

Omaha Westside 40, Millard West 39

Omaha Northwest 70, Bellevue West 48

Papillion-LaVista 47, Gretna 46, OT

Ralston 56, Omaha Bryan 47