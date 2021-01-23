Friday Boys and Girls Basketball Scoreboard
Boys
Lincoln North Star 57, Lincoln East 52
Lincoln Pius X 72, Kearney 60
Lincoln Southeast 76, Fremont 56
Lincoln Lutheran 55, Wahoo Neumann 47
Parkview Christian 53, Lawrence-Nelson 50
Norris 73, Bennington 62
Waverly 51, Platteview 44
Wilber-Clatonia 46, Malcolm 41
Bellevue West 70, Bellevue East 43
Creighton Prep 62, Omaha Westside 39
Gretna 35, Elkhorn South 32
Millard North 62, Millard South 51
Omaha Central 72, Omaha South 60
Grand Island 48, Columbus 40
Papillion-LaVista 60, Papillion-LaVista South 46
Ashland-Greenwood 67, Syracuse 45
Beatrice 44, Ralston 43
Aurora 54, Seward 40
Fairbury 49, York 45
Auburn 55, Nebraska City 35
Johnson-Brock 64, Friend 39
Milford 60, Elmwood-Murdock 29
Yutan 62, Palmyra 32
Girls
Lincoln East 50, Lincoln North Star 46
Lincoln High 55, Norfolk 35
Lincoln Pius X 58, Kearney 28
Lincoln Southwest 67, Lincoln Northeast 39
Fremont 55, Lincoln Southeast 21
Lincoln Lutheran 47, Wahoo Neumann 46
Lawrence-Nelson 54, Parkview Christian 33
Norris 50, Bennington 37
Platteview 40, Waverly 38
Malcolm 42, Wilber-Clatonia 13
Bellevue East 49, Bellevue West 48
Elkhorn North 55, Omaha Benson 53
Gretna 30, Elkhorn South 27
Millard South 64, Millard North 38
Omaha Northwest 50, Omaha North 29
Columbus 46, Grand Island 23
Papillion-LaVista 47, Papillion-LaVista South 40
Elkhorn 42, Blair 33
Beatrice 50, Ralston 17
Johnson-Brock 47, Friend 21
Auburn 58, Nebraska City 41
Aurora 41, Seward 28
Milford 58, Elmwood-Murdock 35
Syracuse 52, Ashland-Greenwood 46
York 48, Fairbury 35
Yutan 48, Palmyra 24