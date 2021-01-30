Friday Boys and Girls Basketball Scoreboard
Boys
Lincoln Southwest 53, Lincoln North Star 48
Grand Island 61, Lincoln Northeast 56
Kearney 71, Lincoln High 49
Lincoln Pius X 79, Columbus 27
Centennial Conference Tournament
Lincoln Christian 71, Boys Town 42
Frontier Conference Semifinals
Parkview Christian 80, College View Academy 45
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 49, Omaha Christian 39
Other boys games
Bellevue West 81, Millard North 69
Norfolk 73, Fremont 59
Bellevue East 63, Omaha Burke 50, OT
Millard West 55, Millard South 45
Omaha Central 44, Gretna 36
Omaha Westside 62, Papillion-LaVista South 46
Papillion-LaVista 79, Omaha Bryan 48
Omaha North 57, Omaha Benson 47
Omaha Gross 39, Omaha Roncalli 29
Sterling 48, Lewiston 33
Weeping Water 62, Palmyra 58
Freeman 55, Diller-Odell 30
Johnson-Brock 44, Southern 42
Milford 62, Wilber-Clatonia 49
Girls
Lincoln Northeast 62, Grand Island 40
Lincoln Pius X 66, Columbus 22
Lincoln Southwest 59, Lincoln North Star 52
Millard North 50, Bellevue West 32
Millard South 73, Millard West 28
Omaha Benson 62, Omaha North 18
Omaha Burke 56, Bellevue East 54
Omaha Central 38, Gretna 29
Omaha Skutt 52, Hastings 35
Papillion-LaVista South 49, Omaha Westside 40