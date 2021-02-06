Friday Boys and Girls Basketball Scoreboard
Boys
Lincoln Northeast 46, Lincoln North Star 44
Lincoln Southeast 78, Norfolk 63
Lincoln Southwest 72, Columbus 59
Aurora 41, Waverly 33
Norris 59, Lincoln Christian 44
Parkview Christian 49, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 42
Bellevue West 63, Omaha South 34
Millard North 87, Elkhorn South 71
Millard South 63, Omaha Bryan 47
Omaha North 62, Omaha Burke 43
Omaha Westside 59, Millard West 38
Papillion-LaVista South 64, Bellevue East 44
Omaha Skutt 78, Elkhorn North 33
North Platte 53, Hastings 47
Ralston 62, Omaha Roncalli 48
Seward 59, Blair 36
Omaha Concordia 54, Plattsmouth 48
Fremont Bergan 77, Boys Town 59
Ashland-Greenwood 58, Douglas County West 33
Girls
Lincoln Pius X 46, Lincoln East 38
Lincoln Southwest 59, Columbus 31
Fremont 90, Lincoln High 69
Norfolk 47, Lincoln Southeast 28
Norris 44, Lincoln Christian 36
Aurora 56, Waverly 52, OT
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 42, Parkview Christian 33
Bellevue West 58, Omaha South 16
Elkhorn 41, Wahoo 27
Elkhorn North 68, Omaha Skutt 53
Douglas County West 60, Ashland-Greenwood 59
Blair 51, Seward 41
Millard North 48, Elkhorn South 27
Millard West 47, Omaha Westside 44
Papillion-LaVista South 58, Bellevue East 46
Omaha Concordia 60, Plattsmouth 48
North Platte 46, Hastings 45, OT