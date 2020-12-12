Friday Boys and Girls Basketball Scores
Boys BB
Lincoln Christian 64, Lincoln Lutheran 47
Waverly 48, Blair 30
Grand Island 60, Fremont 39
Millard West 82, Bellevue East 56
Bennington 75, Elkhorn North 60
Omaha Central 73, Elkhorn South 54
Gretna 68, Omaha Bryan 63
Creighton Prep 73, Omaha Northwest 30
Diller-Odell 61, Sterling 33
Millard North 107, Omaha Benson 57
Omaha Westside 64, Omaha North 47
Grand Island Northwest 61, Crete 56
Papillion-LaVista South 73, Millard South 46
Norfolk Catholic 73, Wahoo Neuman 68
Omaha Skutt 83, North Platte 37
Girls BB
Lincoln Christian 53, Lincoln Christian 35
Blair 38, Waverly 28
Fremon 79, Grand Island 33
Bellevue East 37, Millard West 29
Elkhorn North 48, Bennington 32
Omaha Central 67, Elkhorn South 48
Omaha Marian 67, Omaha Northwest 45
Diller-Odell 52, Sterling 51
Omaha Benson 53, Millard North 41
Omaha Westside 68, Omaha North 22
Crete 40, Grand Island Northwest 30
Millard South 73, Papillion-LaVista South 59
Wahoo Neumann 51, Norfolk Catholic 44
Omaha Skutt 52, North Platte 26