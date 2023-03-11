KFOR FM 101.5 1240 AM KFOR FM 101.5 1240 AM Logo

Friday Boys State Basketball Scoreboard

March 10, 2023 7:53PM CST
Courtesy of Alpha Media USA Lincoln.

Class A

Bellevue West 74, Omaha Westside 41

Millard North 54, Gretna 52

Class B

Omaha Skutt 57, Crete 55

Platteview 80, York 54

Class C1

Auburn 54, Omaha Concordia 53

Ashland-Greenwood 50, Ogallala 20

Class C2

Freeman 63, Hartington Cedar Catholic 45

Amherst 36, Tri County 19

Class D1

North Platte St. Pat’s 43, Dundy County-Stratton 40

Johnson Brock 48, Maywood-Hayes Center 40

Class D2

Wynot 53, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 50

Parkview Christian 86, Shelton 57

