Friday Crash In Saunders County Kills One Person
WAHOO–(KFOR Dec. 13)–One person died, after a head-on crash along an icy stretch of road northeast of Wahoo on Friday morning, according to a news release from the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators say a pickup truck lost control on Highway 77, crossed the center line and hit an oncoming SUV about two miles north of Mead. The front seat passenger in the pickup died at the scene, while the driver was taken to a Wahoo hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the SUV is at an Omaha hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Another passenger in the back of the truck was treated and released at the scene. What led to the crash is still under investigation.