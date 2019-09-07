Friday Football Scores From Sept. 6

Lincoln East 41, Lincoln Northeast 7
Lincoln Southeast 28, Lincoln Southwest 0
Kearney 47, Lincoln North Star 0
Millard South 41, Lincoln Pius X 3-Thursday
Grand Island 47, Lincoln High 7
Wahoo Neumann 40, Lincoln Lutheran 6
Omaha Concordia 41, Lincoln Christian 33
Norris 35, Crete 14
Waverly 34, Bennington 20
Falls City 27, Raymond Central 23
Centennial 35, Malcolm 12
Parkview Christian 46, Omaha Christian Academy 36
Bellevue West 63. Bellevue East 0
Millard West 24, Omaha Burke 7
Fremont 46, Omaha Benson 12
Creighton Prep 24, Omaha Central 20
Omaha North 56, Omaha Northwest 0
Omaha South 61, Omaha Bryan 6
Omaha Westside 48, Papillion-LaVista 14
Papillion-LaVista South 24, Gretna 7
Columbus 40, North Platte 14
Elkhorn 23, Norfolk 14
Elkhorn South 42, Millard North 14
Wahoo 77, Nebraska City 7
Plattsmouth 34, Beatrice 18
BDS at Elmwood-Murdock
Omaha Skutt 42, Omaha Roncalli 34
Elkhorn Mt. Michael 34. Omaha Gross 28
Johnson County Central 38. Louisville 13
Adams Central 42, Milford 14
York 14, Blair 0
Johnson-Brock 44, Mead 0
Sterling 59, Walthill 0
Ashland-Greenwood 28, Platteview 7
Seward 28, Gering 6
Southern 64. Pawnee City 6
Ralston 49. South Sioux City 7
David City Aquinas 14, Norfolk Catholic 3
Nebraska City Lourdes 44. Tri County 20
Yutan 56, Conestoga 14
Boys Town 27, West Point-Beemer 0
Sutton 16, Wilber-Clatonia 0
David City 37, Syracuse 7