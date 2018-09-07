Friday High School Football Scoreboard

|
|
Lincoln High 42, Creighton Prep 21
Lincoln Pius X 27, Gretna 7
Omaha Westside 29, Lincoln Southeast 14
Lincoln Northeast 52, Omaha Bryan 0-Thursday
Adams Central at Lincoln Lutheran
Elkhorn South 56, Lincoln North Star 6
Lincoln Southwest 17, Lincoln East 14
Waverly 49, Omaha Roncalli 31
Bennington 21, Norris 6
Raymond Central 14, Louisville 10
Kearney Catholic 57, Lincoln Christian 20
Yutan 7, Malcolm 2
Auburn 35, Milford 7
Aurora 55, Wahoo 21
Millard West 28, Omaha North 14-Thursday
Ralston 20, Beatrice 9
Bishop Neumann 41, Fort Calhoun 6
Omaha Skutt 45, Blair 8
David City 52, Conestoga 0
Crete 17, Plattsmouth 7
Exeter-Milligan/Friend 48, Nebraska City Lourdes 12
Nebraska Christian 44, East Butler 6
Elkhorn 35, Columbus 14
Elmwood-Murdock 36, Mead 16
Ashland-Greenwood 2, Fairbury 0
Fremont 27, North Platte 9
Grand Island 42, Papillion-LaVista 14
Millard South 35, Millard North 10
Kearney 38, Norfolk 16
Bellevue West 51, Papillion-LaVista South 16
Nebraska City 45, Platteview 44
Omaha Burke 35, Omaha Central 7
Omaha Northwest 24, Bellevue East 8
Omaha South 37, Omaha Benson 0
Seward 54, Lexington 21
Shelby-Rising City 45, Johnson County Central 6
Sutton 40, Freeman 0
Falls City 24, Syracuse 6
Wilber-Clatonia 38, Fremont Bergan 14
McCook 20, York 13