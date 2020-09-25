Friday High School Football Scoreboard 9-25
Lincoln North Star vs. Lincoln Pius X
North Platte vs. Lincoln Northeast
Papillion-LaVista South vs. Lincoln Southwest-ESPN Lincoln at 8pm
Lincoln Southeast 24, Lincoln East 14-Thursday
Lincoln High vs. Columbus
Elkhorn Mt. Michael vs. Waverly
Beatrice at Norris
Lincoln Christian vs. Auburn
Lincoln Lutheran vs. Yutan
Raymond Central vs. Ashland-Greenwood
Louisville vs. Malcolm
Lewiston vs. Parkview Christian
Gretna vs. Bellevue East
Kearney vs. Bellevue West
Millard West vs. Creighton Prep
Omaha Westside vs. Grand Island
Elkhorn South vs. Papillion-LaVista
Ralston vs. Elkhorn
Plattsmouth vs. Crete
Omaha Skutt 35, Elkhorn North 6
Omaha Gross vs. Omaha Roncalli
Platteview vs Wahoo
Seward vs. Hastings
Centennial vs. Syracuse
York vs. Aurora
David City vs. Fremont Bergan