Friday High School Football Scores 9/11
Lincoln Southeast 35, Grand Island 10-Thursday
Elkhorn 13, Waverly 7-Thursday
Lincoln Northeast vs. Lincoln Southwest
Lincoln High vs. Lincoln Pius X
Norfolk vs. Lincoln East
Columbus vs. Lincoln North Star
Bennington vs. Norris
Lincoln Christian vs. Fort Calhoun
Fremont Bergan vs. Lincoln Lutheran
Falls City vs. Malcolm
Schuyler vs. Raymond Central
Bellevue West vs. North Platte
Gretna vs. Papillion-LaVista South
Papillion-LaVista vs. Omaha Westside
Omaha Gross vs. Omaha Skutt
Millard South vs. Millard West
Beatrice vs. Blair
Wahoo vs. Boys Town
Plattsmouth vs. Elkhorn North
Seward vs. Crete
Palmyra vs. Conestoga
Arlington vs. Ashland-Greenwood
Gering vs. Hastings
Auburn vs. Platteview
McCook vs. York
Superior vs. Wilber-Clatonia
Elmwood-Murdock vs. Tri County
Freeman vs. Southern
Milford vs. Fillmore Central
Dorchester vs. Lewiston