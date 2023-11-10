Friday Morning Fire Damaged Detached Garage in Lincoln’s Near South Area

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 10)–A detached garage caught on fire early Friday morning behind a home near 20th and Harwood in Lincoln’s Near South neighborhood.

Lincoln Fire Rescue spokesperson MJ Lierman told KFOR News crews found smoke and flames when they arrived at the scene.

“They (residents) had a boat inside and it is a total loss,” Lierman said. The value of the boat was around $30,000.

Lierman adds that no one was hurt and the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.