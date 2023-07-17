Friday Night Robbery Reported at North Lincoln Home

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 15)–Police are investigating an armed robbery from late Friday night in north Lincoln.

LPD Lieutenant Jon Armstrong told KFOR news at about 10:15 pm Friday, officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Groveland where the eight victims aged 30 to 44 reported they were sitting in a garage of a residence when they were approached by, who he described as, a 20 to 30 year old black male, 5-9 to 6 foot wearing a white zip up jacket, black pants and a black mask.

The suspect produced a hand gun and demanded cash. He left with property valued at $19 and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have information on this case, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.