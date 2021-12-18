Friday Prep Basketball Scoreboard

Boys
Lincoln Northeast 67, Lincoln High 50
Lincoln Pius X 58, Lincoln North Star 43
Lincoln Southwest 57, Lincoln Southeast 45
Lincoln East 72, Grand Island 57
Lincoln Lutheran 54, Syracuse 35
Grand Island Central Catholic 52, Lincoln Christian 43
Elkhorn North 55, Waverly 49
Norris 53, Seward 39
Douglas County West 63, Raymond Central 22
Millard North 68, Omaha South 53
Omaha North 60, Omaha Bryan 36
Papillion-LaVista 54, Omaha Northwest 33
Papillion-LaVista South 64, Omaha Central 62
North Platte 68, Columbus 56
Omaha Gross 50, Blair 49
Kearney 88, Norfolk 60
Plattsmouth 60, Falls City 38
Milford 45, Centennial 44
Crete 64, Fairbury 43
Aurora 54, York 34
Auburn 42, Freeman 22
Girls
Lincoln East 65, Grand Island 28
Lincoln Pius X 75, Lincoln North Star 26
Lincoln Southwest 61, Lincoln Southeast 23
Lincoln Lutheran 42, Syracuse 17
Grand Island Central Catholic 46, Lincoln Christian 37
Elkhorn North 65, Waverly 37
Norris 64, Seward 31
Douglas County West 51, Raymond Central 45
Auburn 53, Freeman 25
Crete 39, Fairbury 25
Falls City 52, Plattsmouth 10
York 40, Aurura 17
Sterling 73, Pawnee City 24
Milford 51, Centennial 18
Elkhorn 60, South Sioux City 34
Kearney 41, Norfolk 29
Millard North 73, Omaha South 22
Millard South 66, Bellevue East 56
Omaha Central 80, Papillion-LaVista South 56
Omaha Duchesne 38, Omaha Mercy 33
Omaha Skutt 77, Richmond, Missouri 27
Papillion-LaVista 49, Omaha Northwest 42