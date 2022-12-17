Friday Prep Basketball Scoreboard
Boys
Lincoln Northeast 60, Columbus 33
Lincoln Southeast 67, Grand Island 23
Norris 57, Seward 49
Waverly 62, Elkhorn North 40
Grand Island Central Catholic 48, Lincoln Christian 38
Douglas County West 68, Raymond Central 24
Beatrice 60, Malcolm 37
Parkview Christian 78, Nebraska Christian 52
Omaha Bryan 65, Bellevue East 51
Omaha Creighton Prep 40, Millard West 37
Omaha North 77, Omaha Northwest 59
Omaha Skutt Catholic 66, South Sioux City 44
Gretna 64, Papillion-LaVista South 42
Norfolk 59, Fremont 49
Kearney 75, Omaha Buena Vista 20
Crete 61, Fairbury 50
Diller-Odell 55, Lewiston 30
Falls City Sacred Heart 61, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 22
Freeman 30, Auburn 29
Friend 57, Lawrence-Nelson 35
Johnson County Central 41, Louisville 36
Johnson-Brock 33, Tri County 32
Plattsmouth 58, Falls City 50
Sterling 59, Pawnee City 51
Yutan 41, Conestoga 35
Girls
Lincoln Christian 40, Grand Island Central Catholic 27
Lincoln Northeast 52, Columbus 34
Lincoln Southeast 78, Grand Island 33
Malcolm 50, Beatrice 41
Norris 49, Seward 27
Elkhorn North 65, Waverly 43
Raymond Central 48, Douglas County West 31
Parkview Christian 42, Nebraska Christian 41
Bellevue West 65, North Platte 37
Millard West 56, Omaha Marian 39
Norfolk 55, Fremont 45
Omaha Central 63, Papillion-LaVista 43
Omaha North 61, Omaha Northwest 41
Kearney 64, Buena Vista 8
Omaha South 54, Elkhorn South 45
Papillion-LaVista South 43, Gretna 35
Louisville 27, Johnson County Central 24
Crete 36, Fairbury 30
Falls City 40, Plattsmouth 29
Falls City Sacred Heart 62, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 33
Sterling 69, Pawnee City 14
Weeping Water 51, Nebraska Lutheran 37
Wilber-Clatonia 53, Sandy Creek 52
York 47, Aurora 34