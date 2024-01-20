Friday Prep Basketball Scoreboard Jan. 19
Boys
Lincoln East 71, Lincoln Northeast 64 OT
Lincoln Pius X 67, Grand Island 56
Lincoln Southwest 72, Fremont 50
Norris 68, Bennington 59
Malcolm 51, York 43
David City at Raymond Central
Wahoo Neumann 62, Lincoln Lutheran 47
Millard South 78, Bellevue East 43
Omaha Northwest 58, Omaha Buena Vista 42
Chicago, Ill. Curie 79, Millard North 74
Omaha Central 58, Papillion-LaVista South 55 OT
Kearney 70, Norfolk 27
Omaha Westside 83, Omaha South 35
McCook 66, North Platte 64
Bellevue West vs. Millard West
Papillion-LaVista vs. Platteview
Omaha Benson vs. Gretna East
Elkhorn South vs. Omaha Bryan
Elkhorn Mt. Michael 66, South Sioux City 25
Beatrice 50, Ralston 37
Auburn 89, Nebraska City 44
Douglas County West 51, Boys Town 45
Fremont Bergan 60, Columbus Scotus 51
Fillmore Central 55, Tri County 48
Yutan at Palmyra
Weeping Water 45, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 27
Southern at Sterling
Falls City Sacred Heart 53, Pawnee City 51
Elmwood-Murdock 51, Nebraska City Lourdes 38
Girls
Lincoln Northeast 48, Lincoln East 34
Lincoln Southwest 49, Fremont 33
Lincoln Pius X 72, Grand Island 12
Norris 57, Bennington 47
York 46, Malcolm 33
David City at Raymond Central
Wahoo Neumann 55, Lincoln Lutheran 32
Papillion-LaVista 75, Platteview 39
Omaha Westview 68, Omaha Marian 66
North Platte 43, McCook 32
Gretna East 50, Omaha Benson 35
Omaha Westside 64, Omaha South 40
Elkhorn South 57, Omaah Bryan 3
Papillion-LaVista South 65, Omaha Central 62 OT
Millard West 74, Bellevue West 62
Bellevue East 53, Millard South 48
Auburn 37, Nebraska City 23
Beatrice 85, Ralston 15
Elkhorn 63, West Point-Beemer 28
Fillmore Central at Tri County
Columbus Scotus 46, Fremont Bergan 39
Douglas County West 82, Boys Town 13
Syracuse 58, Fairbury 33
Omaha Gross vs Omaha Roncalli
Elmwood-Murdock 64, Nebraska City Lourdes 46
Weeping Water 58, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 47
Southern at Sterling
Pawnee City at Falls City Sacred Heart