Frigid White Christmas Likely For Nebraska

Courtesy of the National Weather Service, Valley, NE

Lincoln, NE (December 19, 2022) Weather we usually expect in the dead of winter, January and February, is coming early this year. Sub-zero temperatures are ahead for Nebraska’s week before a likely White Christmas.

The latest national weather service advisory says evening wind chills will run from MINUS 30 to MINUS 50 between Wednesday night at Saturday night.

Snowfall will be accompanied by winds up to 50 miles an hour, likely causing blizzard conditions. Daytime wind chills both Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be zero to ten below, then drop to between 20 and 30 below on Thursday and Friday. Saturday and Sunday are both expected to see daytime temperatures rise to near zero.

Lincoln’s forecast includes a high chance for two inches of snow by the weekend, and a moderate chance of 6 to 8 inches.