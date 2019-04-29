Fuel Prices Are Up In Lincoln

Yep, you’ve seen a rise at the gas pump in Lincoln.

In the last week alone, the price per gallon has gone up three cents. According to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 146 gas stations, that figures to be an average of $2.88 a gallon. Gas prices in Lincoln are 13 cents a gallon higher than a month ago and about 6.7 cents higher than a year ago.

GasBuddy’s price reports show the cheapest price at one Lincoln filling station was $2.57 and the most expensive was $3.14.

In Omaha, the lowest price for fuel is $2.83 a gallon. That’s about two cents more than last week.

More about fuel prices can be found through this link below.

GasBuddy.com Fuel Insights